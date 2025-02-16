Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.10.

SLF opened at C$78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.58. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$64.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.54.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

