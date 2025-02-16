Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

