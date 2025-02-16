S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Stock Performance

S&W Seed stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 77.05%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,978.05. This trade represents a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.