Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

