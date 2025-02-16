Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $415.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCMD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.