Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at $152,294,229.36. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

