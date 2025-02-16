TD Securities Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOLD. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

