Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $167.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.31. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $166.76 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

