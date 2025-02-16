Temenos (TMNSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Temenos to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $312.31 million for the quarter.

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of TMNSF opened at $87.56 on Friday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $87.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32.

Temenos Company Profile

See Also

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

