Temenos (TMNSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Temenos to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $312.31 million for the quarter.
Temenos Price Performance
Shares of TMNSF opened at $87.56 on Friday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $87.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32.
Temenos Company Profile
