Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $177.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $133.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,591,000 after buying an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,819,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

