Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 136.4% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.