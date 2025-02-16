Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Textron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 511,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 475,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Textron by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Textron by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 398,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,936 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Textron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 368,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

