TFB Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 707,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,055,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 103,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 194,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

