The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $57.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

