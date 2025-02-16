The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $28.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

