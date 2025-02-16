The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to “Neutral”

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $153.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.79.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

