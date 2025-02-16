Toll Brothers (TOL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

