Top Chinese Stocks To Research – February 14th

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are based in China and listed on stock exchanges in either mainland China or other international markets. Investing in Chinese stocks provides individuals with exposure to the Chinese economy and the opportunity to benefit from the growth potential of Chinese companies across various industries. However, investing in Chinese stocks may also come with unique risks and challenges due to the regulatory and political landscape in China. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.40. 304,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $436.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 11,306,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.86. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

