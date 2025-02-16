TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 97.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.40 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.