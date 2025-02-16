Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,016.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 178,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after buying an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.