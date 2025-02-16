Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ithaka Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

