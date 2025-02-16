Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after purchasing an additional 198,822 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk



The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

