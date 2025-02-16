Trade Desk’s (TTD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

