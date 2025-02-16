Traders Buy High Volume of Intel Call Options (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 1,174,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 356,497 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 909,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 685,170 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

