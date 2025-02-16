Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 393,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 268,457 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,786.76. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total transaction of $541,951.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This represents a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,798 shares of company stock valued at $114,707,944. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,573,462,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after buying an additional 127,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,919,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $536,484,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $274.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.26. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.17.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

