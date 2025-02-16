Transocean Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Capital One Financial

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transocean in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,863.80. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

