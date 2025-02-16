Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $36.17 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.
Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Several research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
