Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tronox traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 894,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,307,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.60.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
