Truist Financial Raises Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $67.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Frontdoor stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

