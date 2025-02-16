Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Green Plains has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $24.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

