TSE:TIH Q2 EPS Estimate Lifted by National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIH. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$133.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.06.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TIH opened at C$121.10 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$109.83 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$115.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$111.45 per share, with a total value of C$501,525.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

