TSE:TVK Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by National Bank Financial

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 target price on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$128.00 to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$109.25.

TSE TVK opened at C$119.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.78. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.66.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

