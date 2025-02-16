Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

TWO opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.84. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,566.88. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $64,713.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,586.80. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

