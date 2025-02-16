UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total transaction of $809,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,844,745.04. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 86.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Airbnb by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

