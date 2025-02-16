UBS Group Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$96.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$108.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.58.
In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.22, for a total value of C$14,132,865.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Sedran sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.97, for a total value of C$1,961,227.51. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,012 shares of company stock worth $16,687,218. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
