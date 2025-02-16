Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.45. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Udemy shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1,537,610 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,679.06. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at $109,139,385.60. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

