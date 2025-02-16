United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.62. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,357,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 915,177 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 587,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after buying an additional 314,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

