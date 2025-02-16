United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $370.58 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $211.61 and a one year high of $417.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $896,950.62. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,785.60. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,864 shares of company stock worth $44,516,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

