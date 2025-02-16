Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:SHED opened at GBX 117 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £543.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33. Urban Logistics REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 131 ($1.65). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.13.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).

The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.

