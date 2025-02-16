Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Critical Review

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vale alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 22.59% 21.07% 9.22% Lithium Americas N/A -5.59% -5.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 7 3 0 2.30 Lithium Americas 0 7 4 0 2.36

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vale and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $13.26, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $5.51, indicating a potential upside of 82.79%. Given Lithium Americas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Vale.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and Lithium Americas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $41.78 billion 1.06 $7.98 billion $2.16 4.53 Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.12) -25.13

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vale has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Lithium Americas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.