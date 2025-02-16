Ventum Cap Mkts Lowers Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.19.

LUN opened at C$12.33 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$10.56 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

