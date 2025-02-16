Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.
In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.
