Visteon (VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $954.17 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VC opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Visteon has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

