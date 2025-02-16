W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,426,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,894,000 after buying an additional 103,147 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,969,000 after buying an additional 1,784,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,325,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,305,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

