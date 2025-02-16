W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $64.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after acquiring an additional 242,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after acquiring an additional 906,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after acquiring an additional 758,627 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

