Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 291,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

WALD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Waldencast by 75.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 10.0% in the third quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 293.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

