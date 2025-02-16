Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.09, but opened at $50.78. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 355,990 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

