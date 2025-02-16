Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TMHC Earnings

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.03. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

