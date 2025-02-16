Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 319.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $11,094,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

