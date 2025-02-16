Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $54.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 168,170 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,516,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 534,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 370,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

